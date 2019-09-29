Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU 51, Kansas 14

Team Notes

* TCU is now 3-1 (1-0 in the Big 12), marking the 14th time in Gary Patterson’s 19 seasons as head coach that it has opened a year with a record of 3-1 or better.

* Over the last six seasons, TCU’s 50-20 overall record and 31-15 conference mark both rank second in the Big 12.

* The 159 yards by Kansas marked the fewest allowed by TCU since the Jayhawks had 21 in their last visit to Fort Worth in 2017.

* TCU held an opponent under 200 yards for the 45th time under head coach Gary Patterson and is 45-0 in those games.

* Jalen Reagor’s 73-yard punt return for a score gave TCU six different players with a punt return for a touchdown since 2012, a total that ranks third nationally.

* TCU has at least one punt return for a touchdown in each of the last seven seasons and eight of the past nine.

* Since 2014, TCU has four punt returns for touchdowns against Kansas.

* Patterson improved to 7-1 as a head coach versus Kansas.

* TCU is now 41-15 in regular-season games following a loss under Patterson.

* The Horned Frogs are 88-22 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in 19 seasons under Patterson.

* TCU’s 625 yards of total offense were its most in a game since totaling 688 in a 62-22 win at Baylor in 2016.

* TCU topped the 600-yard mark for the 15th time since 2014, when co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie arrived on campus.

* TCU was 14-of-19 (73.7 percent) on third-down conversions, equaling its best mark in a Big 12 game in its eight seasons in the conference. The Horned Frogs were also 14-of-19 at Baylor in 2012.

* TCU’s first quarter 17-play, 72-yard scoring drive, consuming 8:08 off the clock, was its longest of the season in terms of plays and possession.

* TCU’s 21 points in the first quarter were its most in a single period since a 21-point second quarter against Southern last season.

* TCU led 35-0 at the break, the Horned Frogs’ largest halftime lead since a 35-0 margin over Jackson State in the 2017 season opener.

* TCU scored 38 in the opening two quarters, tying its most in a first half against a Big 12 opponent since joining the conference in 2012. The Horned Frogs had 38 points at the half at Baylor on Nov. 5, 2016, in a 62-22 victory.

* The Horned Frogs had 319 yards rushing, their second time topping the 300 mark this season (346, at Purdue).

* The Horned Frogs had the edge in time of possession, 39:35 to 20:25, and are now 26-2 over the last five seasons when leading in that category.

* Eleven Horned Frogs combined for the team’s 19 receptions.

* The Horned Frogs had two sacks, giving them at least one in 71 of their last 74 games.

* TCU scored for the 337th consecutive game. It’s the nation’s second-longest current streak and fourth all-time in NCAA history. The Horned Frogs haven’t been blanked since Nov. 16, 1991, at Texas (32-0).

* TCU’s team captains were Alex Delton, Jeff Gladney, Cordel Iwuagwu and Garret Wallow. Delton and Wallow have been captains in each game this season.

* TCU wore a white helmet with a black jersey and white pants.

Individual Notes

Offense

* Darius Anderson had a team-best 118 yards rushing on 15 carries to give him 2,081 yards in his career.

* Anderson is the first TCU player with three consecutive 100-yard games since Lonta Hobbs in 2002.

* Anderson now has seven career 100-yard rushing efforts.

* Max Duggan’s 26-yard scoring strike to Dylan Thomas and 7-yard toss to Pro Wells give him seven touchdown passes on the year without an interception.

* Duggan has at least one touchdown pass in each game this season.

* Thomas’ 26-yard touchdown catch was his first of the season and second of his career. He totaled three receptions for 44 yards.

* Wells’ 7-yard scoring reception gave him three touchdowns on four receptions this season.

* Blair Conwright, in his first game of the season, had three receptions for 25 yards.

* Wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt made his first career start and had two catches for 52 yards, including a career long 49-yard grab. He also had three carries for 12 yards.

* True freshman running back Daimarqua Foster, in his collegiate debut, was TCU’s second-leading rusher with 66 yards on eight carries, including an 8-yard scoring run.

* Mike Collins scored TCU’s final points of the game on an 11-yard carry, his fourth career rushing touchdown.

Defense

* Garret Wallow had a team-best six tackles, including one for a loss. He has topped the Horned Frogs in stops in each game this season.

* Ross Blacklock had a half-sack to give him 2.5 on the season, tying him with Wallow for the team lead.

* Vernon Scott had a career-best three pass breakups.

* True freshman Dee Winters had his second sack of the season.

* Cornerback Keenan Reed made his first collegiate start.

Special Teams

* Jalen Reagor’s 73-yard punt return for a touchdown was the first of his career.

* Reagor’s 129 punt return yards place fourth for a single game in TCU history.

* Jonathan Song had a 25-yard field goal and is now 9-of-10 on the season and 26-of-30 in his career. He is 25-of-26 on attempts inside 40 yards.

Courtesy; Mark Cohen TCU