TCU 4-0 beats Northwestern State 74-68

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

RJ Nembhard scored a game-high 23 points and Kevin Samuel recorded a double-double to lead the TCU men’s basketball team to a 74-68 win over Northwestern State Thursday night inside Schollmaier Arena.



It was Samuel’s second double-double of the season as he finished with 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. PJ Fuller scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. Trenton Masser led the way for Northwestern State (0-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds.



The Horned Frogs (4-0) made seven of their first 10 shots to jump out to a 16-9 lead in the opening 5:25 of play. TCU stretched its lead to as many as 11 and led 40-34 at the break after forcing seven-straight missed shots from Northwestern State to close the half. Nembhard had 14 of his 23 points in the first half, on 6-of-7 shooting.



The Demons opened the second half on a 9-2 run to take a 43-42 lead, their first lead since the opening minutes of the game. TCU responded with a 13-4 run to force a Northwestern State timeout with 13:01 remaining with the Frogs leading 55-47. TCU held the Demons to 3-of-11 (27.2 percent) shooting over the final 10 minutes of play to seal a 74-68 win.

Courtesy TCU Basketball