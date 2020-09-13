Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

Sunday – September 13 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Records Before the Kick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)

New Orleans Saints (0-0)



Wow! What an offseason for Tampa Bay. They got rid of their quarterback only to get one of the most decorated QBs in NFL history in Tom Brady. They’ve also added TE Rob Gronkowski and RB Leonard Fournette to give the offense some punch for Tampa Bay. The Saints extended QB Drew Brees contract for one more year. They also added former Heisman trophy winner and Buccaneer QB Jameis Winston as Brees’ back up. This game will be the coming out party for one of these teams, but for which one? Let’s take a look at this NFC South match up.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Say whatever you want about Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers haven’t looked this good since their Super Bowl year with Trent Dilfer, Mike Alstott and Warrick Dunn. The Buccaneers have a pretty good chance of winning their division. The NFC South is a tough division to play in. The Buccaneers defense has to slow down the Saints offense this week and that’s easier said than done. Tampa is poised to rebuild a championship team around Tom Brady. It’s all or nothing for the next two years with Brady under center.



New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees will be the catalyst for the Saints this year. If he’s hot the team rolls. When he’s not, he has the weapons set up to score points and get wins. RB Alvin Kamara is the key running the ball. He will share duties with Latavius Murray and with the addition of Ty Montgomery, the Saints offense will have no problem moving the chains. All Pro WR Micheal Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are threats from anywhere on the field. DE Cameron Jordan and DT Malcolm Brown will be ready to lead the Saints defense on Sunday.



Prediction

The over/under for this contest is 48! Take the over, I believe the Saints will run up the score on Tampa Bay. ESPN has the Saints with a 59% chance of winning Sunday. The world will be watching to see if Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski can continue their magic as team mates on a new team. Remember, the NFC South ain’t that weak AFC South division!

Final Score

Saints – 31

Buccaneers – 24