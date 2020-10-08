Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears

Thursday – October 8 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: FOX/NFL

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL



Records Before the Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1, 1-1 Away)

Chicago Bears (3-1, 1-1 Home)



Tom is terrific! That’s what the Tampa Bay faithful are screaming about their starting quarterback. Tom Brady has changed the landscape of the Bucs in just four games. Chicago has benched their franchise quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky for former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. This will be a very interesting game.



Why you should watch this game

The Bears have been in the NFL cellar for at least 13 years. This game will be the test to see if they are for real. Can Tom Brady and the Bucs take another one in Chicago?



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s Thursday night and you have work to complete before Friday at noon. You don’t have the time to watch the game with your undivided attention.

Tamps Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay’s offense is in the top 5 in the NFL. They average 30 points per game, 280 passing yards and game and averages 378.3 yards per game. This offense is dangerous. On the defensive side of the ball, Tampa is giving up 271 yards passing, but they only allow 7.8 yards to the opposition. The defense will have to play tough because Chicago’s game plan is to run first. Tampa has a pretty good defense that takes pride in stopping the run. This contest will come down to defense. Special teams play will put them over the top.



Chicago Bears

Everyone was blindsided by the benching of starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the middle of a game. Nick Foles checks in while the team is down 15 points to lead them to a win. Nick Foles is a very capable quarterback who won a Super Bowl two years ago while facing Terrific Tom and the Patriots. Flash forward to Thursday night’s matchup. The Bears defense has to set the tone in this one. Cornerbacks and safeties Kindle Vildor, Duke Shelley, Jaylon Johnson and Kyle Fuller have to play physical against the Bucs wide outs. The Bucs defense is giving up 20 points per game, while the offense is averaging 21 points. On both sides of the ball, Chicago has to put up more points on offense and create turnovers on defense.



Prediction

The over/under is 44.5 so take the over. Most people love the spread, but this one will be a really good game. I see it being closer than what the critics are predicting. I’m taking Chicago by 10!

Final Score

Bears – 30

Buccaneers – 20