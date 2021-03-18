Supercross Round 11

Photos by Michael Kolch

Arlington, Texas, (March 17, 2021) Round 11 of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship series thundered through its second of three races inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas where Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb took the win again in front of a limited capacity, pod-seated crowd of excited race fans. Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac earned second place points and Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen rounded out the podium in third. The Western Regional 250SX Class served up its fourth different winner in four rounds when Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence took his first Supercross win in only his sixth start.

Homegrown Paradise, Texas based athlete Ty Masterpool, racing in his rookie season finished in 13th place and currently sits 20th in the championship points standings.

450SX Class Results

Cooper Webb, Newport N.C., KTM Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS Chase Sexton, Clermont, Fla., Honda

450SX Class Championship Standings

Cooper Webb, Newport N.C., KTM (249) Ken Roczen, Clermont, Fla., Honda (237) Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Kawasaki (213) Justin Barcia, Greenville, Fla., GASGAS (195) Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, Yamaha (169)

Western Regional 250SX Class Results

Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna Kyle Peters, Greensboro, N.C., Honda Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha Justin Cooper, Menifee, Calif., Yamaha Ty Masterpool, Paradise, Texas, GASGAS

Western Regional 250SX Class Championship Standings

Hunter Lawrence, Wesley Chapel, Fla., Honda (84) Cameron McAdoo, Sioux City, Iowa, Kawasaki (83) Justin Cooper, Menifee, Calif., Yamaha (82) Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (76) Jalek Swoll, Belleview, Fla., Husqvarna (74) Ty Masterpool, Paradise, Texas, GASGAS (21)

Article courtesy of Tresa C. Hardt – The Lovell Group