By Michael Kolch

Well it is that time again. Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back in Arlington at AT&T Stadium, this time as a three day event.Rounds 10,11,and 12 will all take place in Arlington this year.Starting on Saturday,March 13th, round 10 followed with round 11 on Tuesday, March 16th and then on Saturday, March 20th, round 12. Instead of one event ,Supercross fans have three separate events. Tickets are on sell now.Fan Fest will be open again, but with some special precautions.Enjoy.