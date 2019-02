By Michael Kolch

Had an opportunity to view the track and meet some of the riders for tomorrows races. If you like motorcycle racing than don’t miss the races at AT&T stadium. This is by far the most entertaining thing to do this weekend. You can still get tickets at supercrosslive.com. The pits and FanFest opens at 12 noon with practice and qualifing throughout the day. Opening Ceremonies start at 7:00pm and the first heat begins around 7:35pm.