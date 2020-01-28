Super Bowl LIV Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – February 2 – 5:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Records Before the Game

San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Can you hear the cheers coming from the crowds that line Hard Rock Stadium? Can you smell the grills from the tailgaters? There will be a sea of red and white and gold in the parking lot of the stadium. This time of the football year is very important not only for bragging rights, but for the championship. This Super Bowl will be the turning point for seasons to come for both organizations. Kansas City’s founder Lamar Hunt coined the phrase and helped build the American Football League with his vision. This will be the Kansas City Chiefs first time to be back in 50 years and they’re trying to win the big one. The San Francisco 49ers are looking to put another Super Bowl trophy on their shelf as well. Let’s take a look at this game and the key players for both teams.

San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo will be the key for San Francisco’s offense. His job plain and simple is not to make any mistakes. The 49ers offense features a really good running game with running back Raheem Mostert getting the bulk of the carries. He has to help this offense move the chains. Scoring in the red zone will be pivotal in the 4th quarter. Tight End George Kittle will be Garoppolo’s safety blanket with his ability to catch passes in the middle of the field. He will also be another key for his team. Offense sells tickets, but defense win championships. The 49ers defense leads the league in every stat this year from sacks to tackles for a loss. They’ll have their hands full with Kansas City’s QB Patrick Mahomes. DE Nick Bosa, LB Kwon Alexander and CB Richard Sherman must be ready to create havoc to keep the Kansas City offense out of rhythm.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes will play lights out in this one. “He’s unbreakable!”, said Head Coach Andy Reid. “He can play from behind and there’s no lead safe as long as there’s time on the game clock!” The Kansas City offense will try to find the holes in the 49ers defense on Sunday. The Chiefs offense will give the 49ers defense a heavy dose of running back Damien Williams and tight end Travis Kelce in this one. Head Coach Andy Reid is one of the best at making in-game adjustments. You can bet everything on Reid coming out with a totally different game plan for the Super Bowl. The Chiefs defense will be lead by safety Tyrann Mathieu, WLB Anthony Hitchens and DT Chris Jones. The Chiefs have to play hard and smart. The 49ers defense uses a lot of misdirection plays to freeze the defensive line. They’ll have to stick to their assignments and read their keys to have success.

Prediction

There are a bunch of Super Bowl related articles here that you can read before the game. Do some research before Sunday’s game to see if there’s any change in odds.

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 64.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl LIV. The over/under 54.5 so take the over in this one. Who cares about the half time show… let’s get it on! I’m taking the Chiefs by at least 13!

Final Score

Chiefs – 33

49ers – 20