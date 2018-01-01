- Sugar Bowl Preview
Sugar Bowl Preview
-
- Updated: January 1, 2018
Brought to you by: Big Shucks
Game Info
#4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #1 Clemson Tigers
Monday – January 1 – 7:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans – Louisiana
Who are you picking in this one? Is it Alabama? Or Clemson? `Bama has ruled the college football landscape for years until Clemson gave them the business last year and put a fight in the title game the season prior. The college football world is predicting the winner of this game will win the championship. I beg to differ. Let’s take a look at both teams and break down the game plans for both squads.
Why shouldn’t watch this game
The hangover from the party last night is still active. 6 a.m. seems like its 20 minutes away and you need all the sleep you can get.
Why you should watch this game
You’re pulling for Clemson but you want `Bama to play OU and put an end to Baker Mayfield and all the hype that surrounds him.
Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1)
Sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts is the key. He has to established the pass early. When he gets off to a fast start the Alabama offense is unstoppable. He finished the season with 1,940 yards passing and 15 touchdowns through the air (five rushing). Calvin Ridley will display his talents as well. He’s the pule of all the receivers. He has over 896 receiving yards and 3 TDs in limited play this year. Running back Damien Harris will get the bulk of the carries he has 906 yards on 110 carries with 11 touchdowns. Both teams have really good defenses but the offenses will be the key to this contest.
Clemson Tigers (12-1)
Dabo Sweeney isn’t afraid of `Bama! He has the key to beating the Tide at anytime. His defense is stingy and is ready to get after the Tide during this contest. Kelly Bryant has to play big from start to finish. We’ve seen flashes of how good he could be, but he needs to be consistent against a veteran defense. His numbers this year looks as if he’s NFL ready. He finished the regular season with 2,678 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s prone to interceptions as well. Travis Etienne has 744 yards on 103 carries and 13 touchdowns. Kelly Bryant will be looking to get then ball to Deon Cain in this one.
Prediction
I’m taking Clemson! Alabama is a good team, but the Tigers have their number. I’m not saying anything about the over and under for this one. You have to pick your poison. I have Clemson by 10!
Final Score
Clemson 30 – Alabama 20
