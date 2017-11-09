Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till Must Happen

By Kyler Kuehler

Number two ranked welterweight Stephen Thompson added another victory to his belt by defeating Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) at UFC 217 thus increasing his record to 14-2-1 putting him back in a run for title contention.

Though announced earlier, the next shot at current champion Tyron Woodley would go to the winner of the Robbie Lawler versus Rafael dos Anjos fight scheduled to headline UFC on Fox 26 on December 16, so it is already certain he will not get another crack at the belt just yet. But he could still receive another fight to prove himself once again and based on what fans have said it looks like his next matchup could be against number eight ranked welterweight Darren Till, who put on an unforgettable performance against Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 118 with a TKO victory at 4:20 in the first round.

Now Darren Till has only had a few fights inside the octagon of the UFC and really does not have as big of victories as Thompson this fight still is a must to make and why it is all comes down to how both these guys use their techniques when they compete.

Beginning with Thompson we all know he is well-rounded in his striking game from his combinations of striking, kickboxing and karate giving him seven victories via a way of knockout showing just how deadly his striking is along with his speed and accuracy he puts into every strike he throws giving him a good chance to someday capture the gold he has fought for twice.

Though, Till has plenty of great striking combinations of his own from his boxing and kickboxing up to his Muay Thai leading him to remain undefeated with 10 of his 16 victories coming by a way of knockout proving he has the striking power to compete in the sport and could even give Thompson a good run for his money.

I mean, who doesn’t enjoy watching two well-rounded strikers go at it to prove to the world they are the superior and since they both are on top of their game in their fights it would be a perfect fight to set up and see who deserves a title shot more.