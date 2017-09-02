- Stephen F. Austin Jacks at SMU Mustangs Preview
Stephen F. Austin Jacks at SMU Mustangs Preview
-
- Updated: September 2, 2017
Brought to you by: Big Shucks
By Zach Walker
Game Info
Stephen F. Austin Jacks vs SMU Mustangs
Saturday – Sep 2 – 6:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN 3
Ford Stadium – Dallas – Texas
Records before the game:
SMU Mustangs: 0-0 (0-0 in AAC)
Stephen F. Austin Jacks: 0-0 (0-0 in Southland)
Who’s got the advantage?
When SMU has the ball: This season is the quest to create a first round pick. Courtland Sutton has the NFL size, the NFL ability, and will be a high draft pick, but getting him into the first round has to be a subtle, unspoken goal for the 2017 Mustangs. This team that once was one of the youngest team’s in FBS, now have upperclassmen across the important spots, Ben Hicks is a redshirt sophomore, Braeden West is a junior, Courtland Sutton is a junior, and Mitchell Kaufman (the tight end) is a junior. The offensive line needs to replace a few three plus year starters, in Taylor Lasecki and Chauncey Briggs. They have Evan Brown and a few other seniors Braylon Hyder, Jerry Saena, and Rex Printz. I’d love to see Bryce Wilds take a job on that offensive line. James Proche, the sophomore is going to be a major dagger versus teams, given that he seemingly has a catch radius that is the area code of which he’s current playing in. The Jacks have a few players that should keep the Mustangs respecting them. Brandon Hereford and Simeyon Robinson are both forces upfront, and Raven Greene is bad news from the Jacks’ secondary.
When Stephen F. Austin has the ball: The Jacks’ are looking to get more efficiency out of their offense this year. Last season they completed less than half of their passes thrown, and that might have been okay, when they had the support of established running backs, of which they no longer have, so it’s going to be an uphill battle for the Jacks this season. The Mustangs might have lost some productive players, but there are still a lot of familiar names along the defensive side of the ball. Justin Lawler rushing the passer, along with Delontae Scott. The linebackers Kyran Mitchell, RC Cox, and Nick Horton. The defensive backs of William Jeanlys, Cedric Lancaster, and Jordan Wyatt look to pick up where Darrion Millines and Horace Richardson left off a season ago. There is definitely room for some ‘step-up’ all over this SMU defense, but with their established group, they shouldn’t expect a big time drop off.
What will it take for the Mustangs to win?
Anytime a FBS team plays a division II/FCS team/1-AA, the hosting FBS team should win, this isn’t Jay Lee and a strong James Madison team, for a season opener, the coaching staff is going to have the Mustangs ready to go.
Prediction
SMU 52 – Stephen F. Austin 20
