Stars win seventh straight, Radulov scores two goals and an assist

The Dallas Stars tied their franchise record with a seventh consecutive win, 4-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Monday.

Dallas has won seven straight four times, the most recent from Jan. 29-Feb. 11, 2008. The Minnesota North Stars won seven in a row from March 16-28, 1980.

Alexander Radulov had two power-play goals and an assist, John Klingberg had three assists, and Ben Bishop made 26 saves for the Stars (15-8-2). Dallas has a 12-game point streak (11-0-1) and is 14-1-1 in its past 16 games after starting the season 1-7-1.

Shea Theodore and Paul Stastny scored, and Malcolm Subban made 24 saves for the Golden Knights (11-11-4), who are on a three-game winless streak (0-2-1).

Jason Dickinson scored on a wrist shot on the rush at 17:41 of the second period to give the Stars a 3-1 lead.

The Golden Knights had four power-play opportunities in the second period, including 18 seconds of 5-on-3, but could not convert. They outshot the Stars 13-2 in the period.

Stastny scored on a backhand in the slot at 1:23 of the third period to cut the lead to 3-2. It was Stastny’s 900th NHL game and 699th NHL point.

Radulov scored with a backhand at 12:11 to make it 4-2.

Radulov gave the Stars a 1-0 lead when he deflected a Klingberg shot off his body at 11:42 of the first period.

Esa Lindell made it 2-0 at 13:25, converting a cross-ice pass from Andrew Cogliano.

Theodore scored on a wrist shot from the right circle at 13:48 of the second period to make it 2-1.

Dallas went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and is 15-for-15 over the past four games.

Courtesy; NHL.com