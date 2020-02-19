Stars win, Benn gets ejected.

The Dallas Stars moved into a tie for first place in the Central Division when they defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

Ben Bishop made 39 saves, and Denis Gurianov had two assists for Dallas (35-19-6), which is tied with the St. Louis Blues with 76 points and extended its point streak to six games (5-0-1).

Adin Hill made 30 saves for Arizona (30-25-8), which had won two straight.

Jamie Oleksiak gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 11:38 of the third period on a slap shot from the high slot that went in off the post.

Corey Perry scored to make it 1-0 at 2:19 of the first period, tapping in a pass from Roope Hintz into the open net on the power play.

After Jamie Benn was assessed a boarding major and game misconduct for his hit on Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Taylor Hall scored on the ensuing power play from the top of the right circle through a screen to tie it 1-1 at 12:32 of the second period.

Radek Faksa gave Dallas a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 16:01, but Christian Fischer tied it 2-2 at 18:12.