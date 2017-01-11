Stars weekly recap: Injuries, All-Star selection, road woes and emergency landing

It was an eventful week for the Dallas Stars as they began a long road trip.

First they headed to St. Louis for their final game this season against the Blues. The Blues scored three goals quickly in a period and a half. As a result, Kari Lehtonen was pulled for Antti Niemi. The Stars battled late in the second to tie the game at three. But a late Blues’ goal in the third handed the Stars their third-straight loss.

The road trip headed west with a matchup against the Kings. For the second straight game, Lehtonen was pulled from the game. The Stars jumped out to a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. But a flurry of three Kings’ goals in five minutes forced Lindy Ruff to make a change in net. Niemi came in and the Stars kept scoring. Jiri Hudler scored his first goal as a Star that resulted in the Kings own goalie change. Patrick Sharp scored an empty net goal and ended the Stars losing streak.

But the winning spirit was short lived. In Anaheim, the Stars could not find a way to break through goaltender Josh Gibson and the Ducks. Jakob Silfverberg scored in the second period and that’s all Gibson needed. The 2-0 loss was the Stars fifth shutout on the season.

The Stars have lost four out of six away games and 6-11-4 so far this season. Play on the road continues to be a problem for the Stars this season. Three of the next five games are on the road.

Injury update and All-Star representative

Jamie Benn was absent on the road trip. Benn missed his fourth-straight game while nursing a foot injury. The Stars captain does not have a return set, but coach Ruff believes he is close to a full recovery.

Jamie Oleksiak and Patrick Eaves did not return to the ice in Anaheim after sustaining injuries. Oleksiak had a hand injury will miss some time. But it does not look like Eaves will miss any time.

The Dallas Stars got a lone representative for the upcoming NHL All-Star game. Tyler Seguin will represent the Stars in Los Angeles for the 3-3 star-studded event. Seguin is heading to his third All-Star game.

Trouble heading west

The most eventful moment of the week for the Stars occurred as they were heading to Los Angeles from St. Louis. According to Yahoo Sports, the plane carrying the team made an emergency landing after smoke was detected in the cockpit. After take off, the plane was not gaining normal altitude and pilots immediately headed back to St. Louis.

Everyone on board was safe and another plane arrived in a few hours. A scare for the Stars players and staff, in which one that made them thankful for the little things.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

1/12 vs Red Wings 7:30 p.m.

1/14 vs Wild 7:00 p.m.

1/16 at Sabers 12:00 p.m.

1/17 at Rangers 7:00 p.m.