Pictures by Mike Kolch & Dominic Ceraldi

Monday nights Stars vs Blues game was a chance to see what the prospects could do on NHL ice. Two turnovers in the Stars own end allowed Klim Kostin and Robert Bortuzzo each to score in the second period to give the St. Louis Blues a 2-0 win over the Stars.

Starter Ville Husso (13 saves) and Adam Wilcox (eight saves) combined for the shutout.

Ben Bishop started for Dallas and made 16 saves on 17 shots in his half of the game, and Anton Khudobin stopped 15 of 16 shots he faced.