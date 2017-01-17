Stars season will be decided the next couple weeks

The Dallas Stars went through their week of games in the same fashion they have gone through the season. Some good and some bad. The half-season long combination leads to a 19-19-8 (46) record and out of a playoff spot.

Dallas went 2-2 on the week as they near the end of a road trip. The Stars have lost three games in their last five road games. Overall the Stars are 7-12-4 away from the AAC, one of the worst road records in the conference. The Stars have one more road game before a six game home-stand.

That could be the perfect time to see where the Stars plateau this season. More than half through the season and the Stars sit 11th in the Western Conference. A playoff spot is only a couple points away. But the Stars have to show they are playoff contenders.

This next couple weeks will be “make it, or break it time” as they say for the Stars. They have an opportunity with the long home-stand to move up in the standings, something they have not been able to do this season.

Dallas has shown they can win against good teams. They have wins against the Blues, the Kings, the Rangers and more. But the Stars haven’t strung wins together. Their biggest win streak is three games and they only accomplished that twice. Their goal differential at negative 18 sits towards the bottom of the league. The only team in current playoff position with a double digit goal differential is the Philadelphia Flyers.

So what do we to see to believe a turnaround is possible? Well, start with avoiding penalties. The Stars have the third highest penalty minutes in the league. That would be okay if their penalty kill was not the worst in the league.

The Stars need to keep scoring three-plus goals a game. Dallas has shown signs of the team getting back to the key of their success from last year. The Stars win Tuesday night was a good example of what happens when you get into a shootout with this team.

Really, the Stars just need to start winning more consistently. And if they cannot do that, the Stars will have to start the process of selling during the February trade deadline.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

1/19 at Islanders 6:00 p.m.

1/21 vs Capitals 7:00 p.m.

1/24 vs Wild 7:30 p.m.