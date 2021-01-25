Stars Power Play leads to a 3-2 Win over Predators

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The first power play goal Sunday was a clinic. Hintz and Denis Gurianov worked several quick passes to create a scoring chance that Nashville goalie Juuse Saros stopped. Then, after the ensuing faceoff, the five-man unit quickly worked the puck around again and Pavelski found Gurianov alone in the slot for the all-important first goal of the game.

That came at 14:35 of the first period, and then Pavelski fed Hintz for the second goal at 6:32 of the second period, and it appeared the Stars were on their way for another easy win.

However, this one proved a little more challenging. Nashville broke through with a deflected goal from Filip Forsberg to make it a one-goal game heading into the third. Then, after Pavelski tallied at 4:51 of the third period to restore a two-goal lead, Nashville’s Mikael Granlund made it 3-2 with 10 minutes left in the game.

Courtesy Dallas Stars