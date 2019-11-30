News Ticker

Stars lose to the Blues 3-1

November 30, 2019 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

 

1ST

2ND

3RD

F

Blues

1

0

2

3

Stars

0

0

1

1

 

 

SHOTS

PEN-PIM

PP

Blues 

40

0-0

0-1

Stars

31

1-2

0-0

 

Blues: 16-5-6 (9-2-3 Road)

STARS: 15-10-2 (9-4-1 Home)

 

PRACTICE UPDATE:

The Dallas Stars will hold practice on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034).

 

NOTES:

  • Center Roope Hintz potted a goal (1-0=1) and now has 13 points (11-2=13) in 20 games this season.
  • Forward Blake Comeau registered an assist (0-1=1) on Friday against the Blues. In 2019-20,  Comeau has skated in 13 games and tallied four points (2-2=4).
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded a game-high 25:09 time on ice.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin recorded a team-high five shots on goal.
  • Goaltender Ben Bishop turned aside 37 of the 39 shots he faced. Bishop now has a 9-6-1 record in 18 appearances this season.

Courtesy Dallas Stars

