Stars lose to the Blues 3-1

1ST 2ND 3RD F Blues 1 0 2 3 Stars 0 0 1 1

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

SHOTS PEN-PIM PP Blues 40 0-0 0-1 Stars 31 1-2 0-0

Blues: 16-5-6 (9-2-3 Road)

STARS: 15-10-2 (9-4-1 Home)

PRACTICE UPDATE:

The Dallas Stars will hold practice on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034).

NOTES:

Center Roope Hintz potted a goal (1-0=1) and now has 13 points (11-2=13) in 20 games this season.

potted a goal (1-0=1) and now has 13 points (11-2=13) in 20 games this season. Forward Blake Comeau registered an assist (0-1=1) on Friday against the Blues. In 2019-20, Comeau has skated in 13 games and tallied four points (2-2=4).

registered an assist (0-1=1) on Friday against the Blues. In 2019-20, Comeau has skated in 13 games and tallied four points (2-2=4). Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded a game-high 25:09 time on ice.

recorded a game-high 25:09 time on ice. Forward Tyler Seguin recorded a team-high five shots on goal.

recorded a team-high five shots on goal. Goaltender Ben Bishop turned aside 37 of the 39 shots he faced. Bishop now has a 9-6-1 record in 18 appearances this season.

Courtesy Dallas Stars