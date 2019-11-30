Stars lose to the Blues 3-1

|
|
1ST
|
2ND
|
3RD
|
F
|
Blues
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
Stars
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
|
SHOTS
|
PEN-PIM
|
PP
|
Blues
|
40
|
0-0
|
0-1
|
Stars
|
31
|
1-2
|
0-0
Blues: 16-5-6 (9-2-3 Road)
STARS: 15-10-2 (9-4-1 Home)
PRACTICE UPDATE:
The Dallas Stars will hold practice on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034).
NOTES:
- Center Roope Hintz potted a goal (1-0=1) and now has 13 points (11-2=13) in 20 games this season.
- Forward Blake Comeau registered an assist (0-1=1) on Friday against the Blues. In 2019-20, Comeau has skated in 13 games and tallied four points (2-2=4).
- Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded a game-high 25:09 time on ice.
- Forward Tyler Seguin recorded a team-high five shots on goal.
- Goaltender Ben Bishop turned aside 37 of the 39 shots he faced. Bishop now has a 9-6-1 record in 18 appearances this season.
