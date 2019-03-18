Stars lose in shootout

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Captain Jamie Benn lit the lamp (1-0=1) in the second period on Sunday night against the Canucks. Benn now has 48 points (26-22=48) in 69 games in 2018-19.

Defenseman Taylor Fedun potted a goal (1-0=1) on Sunday. Fedun recorded his first goal since Feb. 7 at Nashville (1-0=1). He now has 11 points (4-7=11) in 46 games in 2018-19.

Defenseman Roman Polak notched an assist (0-1=1) vs. Vancouver and has assists in each of his last two contests (0-2=2). The blueliner has appeared in 68 games this season and has tallied nine points (1-8=9).

Right wing Valeri Nichushkin registered a helper (0-1=1) against the Canucks. Nichushkin has eight points (0-8=8) in 51 contests.

Goaltender Anton Khudobin turned aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced vs. Vancouver. In 35 games in 2018-19, the netminder has a 13-15-4 record.

Courtesy; Dallas Stars