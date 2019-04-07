Stars end the regular season with a 3-0 win over the Wild

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

· Center Tyler Seguin potted two goals (2-0=2) on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild. The forward has points in three-straight games (2-3=5) and has inked the scoresheet in nine of his last 10 games (6-9=15). Seguin finishes the season with a team-leading 80 points (33-47=80) in 82 games, leading the club in points, goals and assists.

· Goaltender Ben Bishop turned aside all 24 shots he faced to record his seventh shutout of the season. Bishop has appeared in 46 games in 2018-19, posting a 27-15-2 record with a 1.98 goals-against average and a .934% save percentage.

· Right wing Alexander Radulov recorded an assist (0-1=1) vs. Minnesota and now has points in a season-best eight-straight games (5-7=12). The eight-game point streak is Radulov’s longest since tying his career-long last season with points in nine-straight contests (6-10=16) from Jan. 4 – Jan. 25, 2018. In 70 games in 2018-19, the forward posted 72 points (29-43=72) with a team-leading +22 plus/minus rating.

· Forward Tyler Pitlick lit the lamp (1-0=1) and has goals in two of his last three games (2-0=2). He has skated in 47 games this season and has posted 12 points (8-4=12).