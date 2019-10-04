Stars drop home opener

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Stars drop the home opener to the Bruins 2-1.

Three injuries to Comeau, Dickinson and Polak stretched the Stars thin and the comeback fell short. Blake Comeau was hit in the face with a puck, Jason Dickinson was cross-checked and suffered an upper-body injury, and Roman Polak went face first into the boards and had to be stretchered off the ice. Updates after the game have Comeau out for at least two weeks with a lower-body injury, Dickinson out for at least one week with an upper-body injury, and Polak looking at a possibly quicker return.

The Bruins scored 2 goals in the first period, a breakaway goal by Hintz in the second period brought the score to 2-1 but that was as close as the Stars would get.