Stars Dominate Game 4, beat Predators 5-1

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Game Notes

· The Stars recorded five goals in a home playoff contest for the first time since Game 5 of the 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinals vs. Edmonton (W, 5-2). The club posted five goals in a postseason game for the first time since the series-clinching win in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference First Round at Minnesota (W, 5-4).

· Defenseman John Klingberg recorded three assists (0-3=3) on Wednesday night. He becomes the fifth defensemen in franchise history to collect three-or-more assists in a postseason game and the first since Sergei Zubov (0-3=3) did in Game 4 of the 2006 Western Conference Quarterfinals at Colorado, (W, 4-1). The blueliner has recorded five points (0-5=5) in four postseason contests.

· Forward Roope Hintz tallied his first career postseason points with two goals (2-0=2) on Wednesday night against the Predators. He becomes the first Dallas Stars rookie to score twice in a postseason contest since center Niko Kapanen potted two goals (2-0=2) in Game 5 of the 2003 Western Conference Semifinals vs. Anaheim (W, 4-1).

· Right wing Alexander Radulov lit the lamp on the power play (1-0=1). The forward potted his second career postseason power play goal, and his first since Game 2 of the 2008 Western Conference Quarterfinals as a member of the Nashville Predators (1-0=1). He now has three points (2-1=3) in four postseason contests.

· Forward Andrew Cogliano potted a goal (1-0=1) against the Predators for his first point of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Cogliano is one of just three NHL players to have recorded a playoff goal in each of the last six Stanley Cup Playoffs, along with Washington’s T.J Oshie and Vegas’ Paul Stastny.

· Left wing Mats Zuccarello recorded a goal (1-0=1) on Wednesday night. Zuccarello now has three goals (3-0=3) in four Stanley Cup Playoff games with Dallas, matching his career-best for total goals in a postseason series (3 goals, 2017 Eastern Conference First Round vs. Montreal, 6 GP).

· Defenseman Esa Lindell recorded two assists (0-2=2) for his first career postseason points.

Courtesy; Dallas Stars