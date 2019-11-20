Stars defeated Canucks 6-1, Benn Scores 2

Jamie Benn had two goals and an assist for the Dallas Stars in their fourth straight win, 6-1 against the Vancouver Canucks at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Miro Heiskanen, Justin Dowling, and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ben Bishop made 32 saves for Dallas (12-8-2), which is 11-1-1 in its past 13 games after a 1-7-1 start.

Bo Horvat scored, and Jakob Markstrom made 25 saves for Vancouver (10-8-4), which opened a six-game road trip and is winless in three straight (0-2-1).

Benn scored on a backhand shot at 7:53 of the first period to give the Stars a 1-0 lead. Radek Faksa had the primary assist to extend his point streak to seven games (three goals, five assists).

Alexander Radulov and Jason Dickinson were called for back to back penalties in the second period, but the Canucks failed to score on a 5-on-3 man-advantage for 1:16.

Benn scored his second of the game with a wrist shot on the power play at 9:59 to make it 2-0. He has five points (three goals, two assists) in a three-game point streak.

Horvat scored on a breakaway at 11:24 to make it 2-1, but Taylor Fedun gave the Stars a 3-1 lead at 13:37 on a rebound.

Heiskanen scored on a wrist shot from the right circle at 2:44 of the third period to make it 4-1. Dowling had a goal 42 seconds later to give the Stars a 5-1 lead at 3:26.

Perry scored at 8:29 during a delayed penalty for the 6-1 final.