Stars beat Jets in OT

1ST 2ND 3RD OT F Jets 0 0 2 0 2 Stars 1 1 0 1 3

SHOTS PEN-PIM PP Jets 38 6-12 0-3 Stars 39 4-8 2-5

Jets: 17-10-2 (10-5-1 Road)

STARS: 16-11-3 (10-4-1 Home)

PRACTICE UPDATE:

The Dallas Stars have the day off tomorrow. The team will hold morning skate on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034) prior to the game against the New York Islanders.

NOTES:

Center Joe Pavelski recorded his third career overtime game-winning goal (1-0=1) against the Jets on Thursday night. Pavelski has recorded 13 points (6-7=13) in 30 games this season.

Captain Jamie Benn potted a goal (1-0=1) and has points in each of his last seven games (6-5=11) vs. Winnipeg at American Airlines Center. In 30 games this season, he has tallied 15 points (6-9=15).

Right wing Denis Gurianov lit the lamp (1-0=1) for his fifth goal of the season on Thursday night. He has recorded nine points (5-4=9) in 25 contests in 2019-20.

Center Tyler Seguin registered two points (0-2=2) and has inked the scoresheet in five-straight games (5-6=11) on home ice against the Jets. The forward has registered a team-leading 23 points (6-17=23) in 22 games during the 2019-20 campaign.

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen notched two assists (0-2=2) on Thursday night against the Jets. The native of Espoo, Finland leads team defensemen and ranks second on the club with 20 points (7-13=20) over 30 games this season.

