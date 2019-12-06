News Ticker

Stars beat Jets in OT

December 6, 2019 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

 

1ST

2ND

3RD

OT

F

Jets

0

0

2

0

2

Stars

1

1

0

1

3

 

 

SHOTS

PEN-PIM

PP

Jets

38

6-12

0-3

Stars

39

4-8

2-5

 

Jets: 17-10-2 (10-5-1 Road)

STARS: 16-11-3 (10-4-1 Home)

 

PRACTICE UPDATE:

The Dallas Stars have the day off tomorrow. The team will hold morning skate on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034) prior to the game against the New York Islanders.

 

NOTES:

  • Center Joe Pavelski recorded his third career overtime game-winning goal (1-0=1) against the Jets on Thursday night. Pavelski has recorded 13 points (6-7=13) in 30 games this season.
  • Captain Jamie Benn potted a goal (1-0=1) and has points in each of his last seven games (6-5=11) vs. Winnipeg at American Airlines Center. In 30 games this season, he has tallied 15 points (6-9=15).
  • Right wing Denis Gurianov lit the lamp (1-0=1) for his fifth goal of the season on Thursday night. He has recorded nine points (5-4=9) in 25 contests in 2019-20.
  • Center Tyler Seguin registered two points (0-2=2) and has inked the scoresheet in five-straight games (5-6=11) on home ice against the Jets. The forward has registered a team-leading 23 points (6-17=23) in 22 games during the 2019-20 campaign.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen notched two assists (0-2=2) on Thursday night against the Jets. The native of Espoo, Finland leads team defensemen and ranks second on the club with 20 points (7-13=20) over 30 games this season.

