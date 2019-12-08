Stars beat Islanders 3-1

Alexander Radulov had a goal and an assist for the Dallas Stars in a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Andrew Cogliano and Denis Gurianov scored, and Ben Bishop made 34 saves for the Stars (17-11-3), who have won two games in a row after an 0-3-1 stretch.

Mathew Barzal scored, and Thomas Greiss made 34 saves for the Islanders (19-7-2), who have lost two of three.

Cogliano scored his first goal of the season at 11:59 of the first period to give Dallas a 1-0 lead. Jamie Oleksiak‘s centering pass went in off Cogliano’s right skate in the crease.

Radulov, who was a healthy scratch for a 3-2 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, scored with a wrist shot from above the circles through traffic on the power play at 16:02 to make it 2-0.

The Stars outshot the Islanders 16-11 in the first period.

Gurianov tipped a Radulov shot for a power-play goal at 3:12 of the second period to give Dallas a 3-0 lead.

Barzal deflected a Devon Toews shot at 15:27 of the third period to get the Islanders within 3-1.

Dallas went 2-for-2 on the power play and is 7-for-18 (38.9 percent) in the past seven games.