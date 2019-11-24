Stars beat Blackhawks in Shootout 2-1

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Anton Khudobin made 39 saves, including 12 high-danger shots, in the Blackhawks’ 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars.

Olli Maatta picked up his first goal with Chicago and Patrick Kane pushed his point streak to 12 games with an assist.

Robin Lehner made 40 saves, but went 0-for-2 in the shootout, and the Blackhawks couldn’t convert on four power play opportunities.

The Blackhawks were awarded a power play early in the first period after Joe Pavelski took an offensive zone penalty with a trip on Andrew Shaw. Jonathan Toews had the best look on the man advantage, but he rifled a one-timer from the slot just high and Chicago couldn’t convert.

With 5:52 left in the opening period, the Stars won an offensive zone draw on David Kampf and John Klingberg wristed a shot from the point that deflected off Roope Hintz’s shin pads past Lehner.

Three minutes later, the Blackhawks got it right back. Connor Murphy forced a turnover below the defensive zone goal line, Dylan Strome slapped the loose puck to Kane, who tipped it to Alex DeBrincat for a zone exit and a 2-on-1 with Maatta. DeBrincat fed Maatta with a backdoor feed to give the defenseman his first goal with Chicago.

The Blackhawks were lucky to get out of that first period tied 1-1 as Dallas collected 10 high-danger chances and Corey Perry whiffed on a wide-open net.

In the second period, Khudobin shined for the Stars with 13 saves, including four on the penalty kill and a Kane one-timer.

Chicago started the third period with a 4-on-3 and a 5-on-4 power play, but couldn’t find a shooting lane to test Khudobin.

Shortly after, Kubalik was stopped by Khudobin. Shaw seemed to poke the puck past the goal line, but the no goal call was confirmed by an official review.

In overtime, the Blackhawks and Stars got breakaways, but Toews hustled back to break up Miro Heiskanen’s chance and Kane was stopped by Khudobin. After Kane’s breakaway, Chicago took their second too many men penalty of the game, but were able to hold on and get to a shootout thanks to three stops by Lehner.

Tyler Seguin and Pavelski scored for the Stars in the shootout, and Toews and Kane missed to give Dallas the extra point.

Courtesy: Matt Lucas