Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

On Saturday, the Stars received the best gift of all: A much-needed victory over a divisional rival.

Denis Gurianov scored the tying goal in the third period and Alexander Radulov notched the deciding marker in the shootout, leading Dallas to a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Tyler Seguin also added his 11th of the season for the Stars, who trailed by a goal entering the third period and had dropped two straight coming in.