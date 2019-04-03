Stars are headed to the playoffs

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Dallas Stars are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after clinching a postseason berth with a 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Alexander Radulov led the way for the Stars with a four-point night, recording two goals and two assists. Jason Dickinson, Esa Lindell, Tyler Pitlick, and Blake Comeau also scored, and Anton Khudobin stopped 32 of 34 shots.

The Stars scored 2 goals in each period and with the exception of a rally in the second period where the Flyers tied the score 2-2 the Stars dominated the game.

Picking up an assist in was Mats Zuccarello, who returned to the lineup after missing a little more than five weeks due to a broken arm.