Ssbroso Craft Beer, Taco, & Music Festival April 14th

Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival, headlined by The Offspring is a day filled with craft beer, tasty gourmet tacos, Lucha Libre style wrestling, and live music!

This Sabroso festival date will feature up to four hours of craft beer tastings (for those 21+) featuring over 100 different craft beers, including some of the best local favorites. Festival entry will be VIP at noon, 21+ at 1 pm, and All ages at 4 pm. The show will end at 9 pm.

Craft tacos from local restaurants and trucks will be available for purchase all day. Cast your vote for best taco!

This event is all ages, children 7 and under free with adult admission

General Admission and VIP tickets available for purchase. All tickets include craft beer tasting (for those 21+), access to view the music stage and roam the festival grounds!

Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am