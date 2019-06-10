Spice Rack Sports Bar Introduces Chef Cody Penton

Le Cordon Bleu chef Cody Penton has traveled the country to learn as much as possible about food, dining, and the restaurant industry and he is bringing his vast knowledge to the popular Spice Rack Sports Bar & Grill in Burleson.

On Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m., the Spice Rack will be launching Penton’s new concept menu with highlights including the Heart Attack Burger (two beef patties, cheddar, pulled pork, bacon, mac & cheese, fried egg, rack sauce), Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich, Smoked Chicken Tacos, Grilled Steak Tacos, Chicken Wings, Boneless Strips, Catfish Po’ Boy and much more.

There is a Happy Hour Menu Mon-Fri from 3-6 p.m. with special pricing on snacks and drinks.

Friday and Saturday nights feature a late night menu from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. to satisfy your late night cravings.

Spice Rack will also have Taco Tuesdays from 6 p.m.-close with with discounted prices on their house tacos and specialty tacos that will only be available on Tuesdays.

Penton began his career in Texas before stops in Denver at Fruition Restaurant and Farm and Washington DC with Mike Isabella Concepts.

Following a stop in Birmingham, where he oversaw the kitchen at Hot and Hot Fish Club, Penton has returned home to Texas to re-take the reigns at Spice Rack.

Look for Chef Penton’s upscale bar menu concept at the Spice Rack to make the Burleson hot spot a culinary destination for foodies across the DFW.

Spice Rack Sports Bar & Grill

133 S Wilson St.

Burleson, TX 76028