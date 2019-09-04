Speeding To Read Program, TMS

READING, S.T.E.M., AND ART CHALLENGES LIE AHEAD FOR 3,500 DFW ELEMENTARY STUDENTS IN SPEEDING TO READ PROGRAM In its ninth year, the Texas Motor Speedway education program has reached 85 North Texas schools and nearly 47,000 total students

K-5 students are challenged to meet reading goals while receiving motorsports-themed incentives throughout the yearlong competition FORT WORTH, Texas (September 3, 2019) — When 3,500 students from seven North Texas elementary schools started their days Tuesday, it marked the beginning of more than just a new month. As members of the 2019-20 class of Texas Motor Speedway’s Speeding to Read program, it also meant the start of a motorsports-themed reading journey many of them are set to experience for the first time. The seven schools cover four independent school districts, and will compete amongst each other for prizes in the award-winning educational program created by TMS to encourage students to read more frequently in and out of the classroom. Students and faculty from Homestead Elementary (Lewisville ISD) are honored pre-race at the 2019 O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR race. The schools competing this year are: George C. Clarke, Rosemont, and W.M. Green of the Fort Worth ISD; Parkway of the Lewisville ISD; Fairmeadows and Hyman of the Duncanville ISD, and returning competitor Sidney H. Poynter of the Crowley ISD. The competition begins today with schools featuring a pre-produced video from Texas Motor Speedway highlighted by encouraging words from NASCAR and INDYCAR drivers. The Lil’ Tex 300 awaits students in Grades K-2 with those children challenged to read 300 minutes at home or in school during each of four Turns (or quarters) throughout the school year. For 3rd-5th Grade students, the No Limits 500 lies ahead. They are tasked with reading 500 minutes over the course of each of the four Turns. Each student who meets his/her goal during a Turn is awarded two tickets to a Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR or INDYCAR race and a prize. Ivan Herrera (Diamond Hill) holds up his winning design from the 2018-19 Lionel Design-a-Diecast competition. Midway through the year, students get a chance to put their artistic skills to the test with the Lionel Design-a-Diecast competition. Each student gets a week to design a NASCAR paint scheme that means something to him or her. The top two designs are then rendered onto a 1:24 diecast by Lionel Racing, the Official Diecast of NASCAR, and delivered to those students by a NASCAR driver at an in-school assembly. The top design is then produced for nationwide sale in both Walmart and Target stores. Entering its ninth year, Speeding To Read has developed from a one-school program to one that has reached 78 schools and 43,393 students. Those students have combined to read more than 5.5 million books. This year’s enrollment in the program will increase the overall totals to 85 schools and 46,929 students. The program, which is free and open to all DFW elementary schools, runs from September through April of the school year and is split into four turns (or quarters). Students who meet their reading goals will receive tickets to either the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 on Nov. 3 (Turn 1), the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on March 29 (Turn 2), or the NTT IndyCar Series Texas Indy 600 on June 6 (Turns 3 and 4). The school with the highest percentage of students meeting their reading goals will be named Speeding to Read World Champion. Other incentives throughout the year include driver school visits, S.T.E.M. themed classroom visits from Frisco’s Sci-Tech Discovery Center, ice cream and frozen custard parties thanks to Levy Motorsports and Woolley’s Frozen Custard, motorsports merchandise, and more. The program has a dedicated website www.speedingtoread.com that features results, news stories, photos and videos from the competition and associated events that is available to faculty, parents and the general public. Texas Motor Speedway’s Speeding To Read program is supported by the following partners: NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, Lionel Racing, Speedway World, Levy Restaurants, The Speedway Club, Food for the Soul, Sci-Tech Discovery Center, aai Trophies and Awards of Plano, Jostens, John Sons Press, Woolley’s Frozen Custard, Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter and Team Texas High Performance Driving School.