SFA Lumberjacks vs SMU Mustangs Preview

Game Info

SFA Lumberjacks vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – September 26 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

Records Before the Game

SFA Lumberjacks (0-2)

SMU Mustangs (2-0)



SMU has the complete team. This year’s team has shown so much growth from last year’s team. The Mustangs have won both of their games so far this season, beating teams like UNT and Texas State. Look for the Mustangs to keep right on rolling. SFA is a good team even if their record reflects two losses. They are 2 and 5 in their last 5 games dating back to last season. Let’s take a look at both squads for this weeks match up.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if SMU is going to hang a 50 spot on the Lumberjacks. Can the Lumberjacks shut down that Mustang offense?



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a better game on NBC and no one really watches games on ESPN+.



SMU Mustangs

Quarterback Shane Buechele is a senior that came back and is righting the wrongs from last season. He has over 700 yards through the air with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. His QBR is 77.8 and he sits 10th in the country right now. Running back Ulysses Bentley IV is a freshman that has rushed for 276 yards with 5 TDs and averages 9.2 yards a carry. Rashee Rice is dangerous in the slot at wide out. He’s only a sophomore, he is the prototypical wide receiver with NFL speed. The Mustangs can put up points on the offensive side of the ball. Look for SMU to come out throwing the ball in the first series of the game, even though the Mustangs can run the ball. SMU loves airing it out! The Mustangs are one of the premiere offenses in the country at this point of the young season.



SFA Lumberjacks

The Lumberjacks have gotten off to a slow start. This week they are looking to get on track by derailing the SMU Mustangs at home. Make no mistakes, the Lumberjacks can turn it around with a quality win in Dallas. Quarterback Trae Self is a junior and is a threat under center. He’s averaging over 237 yards passing, but needs to protect the ball in the red zone. Running back Da’Leon Ward has to get his touches early. In order for him to get into the end zone he has to get the ball between the tackles this week. This is a homecoming for him because he’s from Dallas and he’s playing in front of family and friends. Wide out Xavier Gipson is also from Dallas. When you come home to play, you want to win and have a good showing against your home town team.



Prediction

The ESPN Match up counter has the SMU Mustangs with a 98.6% chance of winning this one. I would like to see the Lumberjacks trade touchdowns, but chalk it up to wishful thinking.



Final Score

SMU – 40

SFA – 13