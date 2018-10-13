Southern Mississippi vs UNT Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Southern Mississippi vs North Texas

Saturday – October 13 – 1:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX

Records Before the Game

Southern Mississippi (2-2, 1-0 C-USA)

North Texas (5-1, 1-1 C-USA)

UNT defeated UTEP in El Paso last Saturday and is looking to keep their winning ways. Southern Miss is 2-2 and looking to change their fortune in Denton on Saturday. The rain will play a big factor in this one because there’s an 80% chance of rain. For the Mean Green of North Texas, ESPN gives them an 83% chance of winning at home. Let’s take a look at this contest for both teams.

North Texas Mean Green

Quarterback Mason Fine will look to sling the ball all over the field. Southern Miss corners are giving up an average of 165 yards per game and Mason Fine usually gets that in the first half. Running the ball will be key because of the rain in the forecast. I don’t see Mason losing any attempts this Saturday because this is a pass first offense and the game plan won’t change a bit. The defense has the task of stopping USM QB Jack Abraham. He’s a dual threat quarterback that loves to tuck the ball and run.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Don’t let the 2-2 record fool you. This team is a good team on both sides of the ball. If the Mean Green come out sluggish and not focused, the Golden Eagles will beat UNT at home. Quarterback Jack Abraham is a threat under center. He has weapons at the running back, tight end and wide receiver position. RB Trivensky Mosley and WR Quez Watkins will be the players to control on offense.

Snack Scale

In order to enjoy this game you will need the following: Bar-B-Que chicken, links and ribs. The sides need to be potato salad, baked beans and bread! Grab a couple of 2-liter sodas and cold ones for the cooler and park it! This one’s a 6 out of 10.

Prediction

UNT at home is favored to roll over Southern Miss. I see it being closer than 12 points that’s on the table. The weather and ball control will be the main points of the outcome of this game.

Final Score

UNT 31

USM 27