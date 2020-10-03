Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – October 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles (0-3, 0-1 C-USA)

North Texas Mean Green (1-1, 0-0 C-USA)

This game will be the turning point for both teams this week. Southern Miss needs this win on the road against a team that can score points in abundance. UNT has to keep playing physical every week to make some noise in their conference this year. Let’s take a look at this week’s contest.

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

QB Jack Abraham has to get the USM offense going early. I like their running game, but they have to establish the run first this week. USM offense is the key to a victory. They have to score early and often. The defense needs are simple, create turnovers and stifle the Mean Green offense. This week will be the prefect time to get a quality win against a pretty good team.

North Texas Mean Green

UNT has a heck of a passing game! It will be on display this week at home. The offense averaged 572 yards and 6 scores in 2 games. The UNT game plan is to get after the Golden Eagles and do it quickly. QB’s Jason Bean and Austin Aune have lead the offense well under center. The defense has to mirror the offense with the same energy. Southern Miss team is wounded, but can come alive at anytime. Playing hard and smart will be key for the Mean Green at home.



Prediction

The over/under is 71. and taking the under is the safe bet. I can see the USM offense waking up and making this a game on the road. I’m taking UNT this week at home!



Final Score

UNT – 35

USM – 20