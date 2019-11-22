Sophomore RJ Nembhard lifts TCU over UC Irvine with clutch 3 pointer

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

RJ Nembhard’s late game heroics helped the TCU men’s basketball team win a thriller against UC Irvine, 59-58, Thursday night inside Schollmaier Arena.



Nembhard scored a career-high 20 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.7 second left in the game. With the win, TCU improved to 4-0 on the season and head coach Jamie Dixon earned his 400th career win.



TCU started the game making four of its first six three-point attempts to jump out to a 15-6 lead midway through the first half. The Horned Frogs held the Anteaters (3-3) to a 4-of-20 start from the floor and forced 11 first-half turnovers. TCU took a 28-22 lead to the locker room as Nembhard capped off the half with a steal and slam dunk.



UCI took its first lead of the game, 38-36, with 13:33 remaining. The Frogs did not regain the lead until the late Nembhard three, one of a career-high five for the sophomore guard.



Senior Desmond Bane finished the contest with 11 points and seven rebounds while senior Jaire Grayer scored eight. Senior Edric Dennis was a spark off the bench as he totaled seven points and a game-high six assists. Sophomore Jadeon Ledee scored his first points as a Horned Frog, tallying five points in a career-high 24 minutes of action. Freshman Diante Smith also recorded his first collegiate bucket on jumper in the second half.



Up Next

TCU will travel to Las Vegas, Nev. to face Clemson in the first round of the MGM Resorts Main Event at T-Mobile Arena. Tip is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Courtesy: TCU Basketball