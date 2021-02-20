SMU’s 2021 Football Schedule Set

The American Athletic Conference has released the 2021 SMU Football schedule, a slate that includes games against AAC Champion Cincinnati, Championship game participant Tulsa, and perennial AAC power UCF, as well as in-state rivals Houston and TCU.



The previously announced non-conference schedule includes home games against Abilene Christian (Sept. 4) and North Texas (Sept. 11) to open the season, before the Mustangs hit the road for games at Louisiana Tech (Sept. 18) and TCU (Sept. 25) in the 100th Battle for the Iron Skillet. The 2020 edition of the Iron Skillet was canceled.



SMU opens conference play at home against USF on Oct. 2, while also hosting Tulane (Oct. 21), UCF (Nov. 13) and Tulsa (Nov. 26/27). Both USF and UCF return to the Mustangs’ schedule in 2021.



The road slate includes trips to Navy (Oct. 9), Houston (Oct. 30), Memphis (Nov. 6) and Cincinnati (Nov. 20). As part of the conference’s former West Division, the Mustangs traveled to Navy, Houston and Memphis in 2019, but it will be the first time SMU travels to Cincinnati since the 2017 season (W, 31-28 OT).



SMU finished 7-3 in 2020 and earned a bid to the Frisco Bowl. The seven wins were the first in back-to-back seasons (10-3 in 2019) since the 2011-12 seasons, and the bowl bid was the second in three seasons under Head Coach Sonny Dykes . The Mustangs reached No. 16 in both the AP and Coaches Polls during the season and were ranked or receiving votes in at least one poll every week in 2020.



Freshman All-American and AAC Rookie of the Year Ulysses Bentley IV returns for 2021, along with all-conference selections Hayden Howerton and Jaylon Thomas .



Kickoff times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

Sept. 4 vs. Abilene Christian

Sept. 11 vs. North Texas

Sept. 18 at Louisiana Tech

Sept. 25 at TCU

Oct. 2 vs. USF

Oct. 9 at Navy

Thurs., Oct. 21 vs. Tulane

Oct. 30 at Houston

Nov. 6 at Memphis

Nov. 13 vs. UCF

Nov. 20 at Cincinnati

Fri./Sat., Nov. 26/27 vs. Tulsa

Dec. 4 American Football Championship