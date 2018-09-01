SMU vs UNT Preview: A UNT Perspective

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs UNT Mean Green

Saturday – September 1 – 6:30 p.m.

Apogee Stadium – Denton, Texas

Records Heading into the Game

SMU Mustangs (0-0)

UNT Mean Green (0-0)

One would think that SMU is going to roll into Denton and spank UNT! Well that won’t be the issue here. The Mean Green have been making noise little by little with the addition of Seth Littrell. SMU had a pretty good season last year, but the Mean Green has quality wins over some pretty good teams that played in bowls last year. Let’s take a look at the Mean Green keys on offense and defense.

Offense

The offensive key to winning at home is Junior QB Mason Fine. Despite being only 5’11, he plays big under center. He reminds you of Baker Mayfield. Now that’s saying a lot. He has a big arm and is very mobile. SMU struggled against dual quarterbacks last year. The Mean Green has three running backs that can play anywhere but love carrying the ball in Denton. Loren Easly, Nic Smith and Deandre Torrey will get their chance to run the ball. Keep an eye on wideouts Jalen Guyton, Rico Bussey Jr. and Micheal Lawrence. The offense will put up numbers with no problems.

Defense

The defensive line will play on Sundays. I see two off their linemen going into the draft. That’s how good the D-line is. Ladarius Hamilton and Ulaiasi Tauaalo are the best run stoppers in Conference USA. This game will be exciting to say the least. The defensive backfield has strong cornerbacks, safeties and linebackers that gave up an average of 89.2 yards on the ground last season. Linebackers E.J. Ejiya and Brandon Gardner stuffing the running at the second level of the defense. Safeties Tyreke Davis and Khairi Muhammad control the back end of the defense. Look for the defense to control the Mustangs running game.

Prediction

I’m taking North Texas to beat SMU at home. I know what your thinking, “This dude is crazy!” I understand X’s and O’s not the name of the university on the jersey. This will be a great game to watch.

Final score

UNT 21 – SMU 13