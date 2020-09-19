SMU vs UNT Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – September 19 – 5:00 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (1-0)

UNT Mean Green (1-0)



Quietly, this game game will be a key game for both teams. I see this game being a high scoring event in Denton. Both teams have good quarterbacks and offensive lines that play physical and fast. I’ve watched both teams over the past few years and what I know for sure is the over/under and the point spread really don’t matter. That being said, taking the over will be the safest bet you will ever make. These teams can score and score often. Let’s take a look at both squads.



SMU Mustangs

Former Texas Longhorn quarterback Shane Buechele is back under center for the Mustangs. He has big play ability that equals touchdowns when he throws to wide receiver Rashee Rice. Only a sophomore Rice is a home grown talent that’s a prototypical wide out. Sophomore running back TJ McDaniel is 5`11, 194 pounds and can run between the tackles as well as catch passes in the flat. SMU is a good team and if you aren’t paying attention they will score and score fast. The defense is ranked 3rd in the conference and had 4 sacks last week.



UNT Mean Green

Ladies and gentlemen, starting at quarterback, sophomore from Mansfield , Texas Jason Bean! Who is Jason Bean? Well he’s a dual threat quarterback that has a strong arm and can move the chains with his feet. Mason Fine has moved on and now it’s Jason’s turn to run the offense. Running back Oscar Adaway III has already scored 2 TDs and 118 yards on 5 carries. Look, if you love points watch this game from start to finish. The defense is decent at best. The key for a UNT win is turnovers.



Prediction

Team stats. SMU averages 31 points a game, while UNT averages 57 points a game. SMU averges 544 total yards, while UNT averages 721. Running the ball will be key in this one. Look for UNT to come out running the ball. SMU’s defense has to be physical from start to finish.

Final Score

UNT – 37

SMU – 30