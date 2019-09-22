SMU upsets #25 TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

No. 25 TCU outscored SMU 21-10 in the second half, but an early 15-0 deficit proved too much to overcome as the Horned Frogs fell to the Mustangs, 41-38, Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium.



Down 41-38 with 2:35 to play, TCU’s defense clamped down and forced the Mustangs to punt, giving the home squad a chance to win it in the final moments. However, four plays later SMU took the ball over on downs with 55 seconds left.



SMU (4-0) scored on its opening drive and never trailed in the game. After the Mustangs took a 15-0 lead, Darius Anderson got the Horned Frogs (2-1) on the board with 2:57 remaining in the first quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run.



Anderson hit paydirt again with 13:05 left in the second quarter, this time scoring from 3 yards out. The play was set up by an Anderson 77-yard run on the first snap of the series. Anderson notched his second-consecutive 100-yard game on the ground, finishing with 161 yards and two scores.



SMU extended its lead back to 10 points as Ke’Mon Freeman’s 1-yard score made it 24-14.



Jonathan Song put three points on the board for the Horned Frogs with 3:28 to play in the second quarter, but SMU tacked on a 9-yard TD pass from Shane Buechele to James Proche to go up 31-17 just before the break.



TCU scored the only touchdown of the third quarter when Max Duggan hit Pro Wells from 12 yards out on a 3rd-and-nine play, cutting its deficit to 31-24



In the second half, Duggan completed 15-of-26 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.



Trailing 38-24, the Horned Frogs closed within 38-31 on Sewo Olonilua’s first career receiving touchdown, a 5-yard toss from Duggan. SMU’s Russell Roberts’ 32-yard field goal with 6:36 left provided the decisive points in the game as the Mustangs’ lead was extended to 41-31, before Duggan hit Wells again from 13 yards to provide the final margin of 41-38.



Dylan Thomas topped all TCU receivers with four catches for 70 yards.



TCU held SMU to 130 yards of offense in the second half. Garret Wallow led the defense with a career-high 19 tackles (11 solo). It marks the most tackles for a TCU player in a game since Travin Howard totaled 19 against Texas Tech on Oct. 29, 2016.

Courtesy; TCU Football