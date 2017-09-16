- UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Branch Preview
SMU Mustangs at #20 TCU Horned Frogs: Iron Skillet Game Preview
-
- Updated: September 16, 2017
Brought to you by: Big Shucks
By Zach Walker
Game Info
SMU Mustangs vs TCU Horned Frogs
Saturday – September 16 – 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth – Texas
Records Before the Game
SMU Mustangs: 2-0 (0-0 in AAC)
#20 TCU Horned Frogs: 2-0 (0-0 in Big 12)
Who’s got the advantage?
When SMU has the ball: Apparently, one could add something to the old “life, death, and taxes” phrase and that would be Ben Hicks to Courtland Sutton for a touchdown. The two of them have the ability to scored seemingly whenever they damn well please. Courtland Sutton had four touchdowns against UNT, and that sort of production isn’t to be expected to be duplicated this week, however a trip down memory lane will show that Sutton can ruin TCU if let loose. Two seasons ago, in Courtland Sutton’s freshman season, the TCU defense was struggling so mightily, that towards the end of the game, the TCU defense decided to just start tackling Sutton instead of trying to play him or the ball. The Mustangs figured they were better off fighting the UNT game through the air that they rushed only a few handfuls of time in the first half, and if not for a long 47 yard touchdown rush from Xavier Jones, they’d barely have cleared 50 yards on the ground in the game. SMU has weapons outside of Sutton too. They have really incorporated Trey Quinn, have been working Myron Gailliard in, and haven’t really un-boxed James Proche yet this season. TCU stomped the Razorbacks a week ago. They allowed a power running team in the Razorbacks, to gain less than 40 yards rushing in the first half of the game. The TCU defense had 25 solo tackles and six tackles for loss. The TCU defense isn’t going to surrender any free lunches for SMU.
When TCU has the ball: I found out a week ago, that TCU still has Kenny Hill at quarterback. That’s funny, but I just found it chuckly. Hill didn’t have a really impressive game against the Razorbacks, didn’t do anything big on the ground, and didn’t throw a touchdown while throwing an interception. Darius Anderson carried the bulk load for TCU, then they brought in Kyle Hicks to add to the backfield attack that would go on to rack up a total of 195 yards and average almost five yards per carry (4.6). The SMU defense has looked damn good through two games. The Mean Green scored their points well after the game was decided. Justin Lawler has played like a tank, Kyran Mitchell makes players pay, and picking on Jordan Wyatt is not a smart move. This is going to be a different brand of task, trying to stop the number twenty team in the country, but to say they don’t have a chance is way far from reality.
What will it take for the Mustangs to win?
They have to go and take it. Create turnovers, and give none in return. The SMU defense must stand strong and make their tackles. On offense, they can’t just force feed Sutton, they MUST spread the love.
Prediction
TCU 54 – SMU 30
