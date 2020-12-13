SMU and UTSA Selected to Play in 2020 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, TX — SMU (7-3), representing the American Athletic Conference, and UTSA (7-4), representing Conference USA, will meet in the 2020 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl.

The bowl game will be played Saturday, Dec. 19, at 3:30 p.m. CT at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will air on ESPN2.

“We are excited to have two outstanding teams participate in the 2020 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, the SMU Mustangs and the UTSA Roadrunners” said Sean Johnson, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl Executive Director. “We are looking forward to kicking off the Bowl Season with this great matchup and to welcoming the teams and their fans to Frisco, Texas. The Frisco Bowl is known for having exciting games with lots of professional talent – over the last six years, the bowl is the third highest scoring bowl game, and 24 Frisco Bowl alumni were drafted or signed free agent pro football contracts in 2020.”

SMU went 7-3 in a 2020 regular season in which the Mustangs were ranked as high as No. 16 nationally. SMU ranks in the national top 20 in scoring offense (17th, 38.6 ppg), total offense (13th, 494.5 ypg) and passing offense (14th, 318.0 ypg) and are led by quarterback Shane Buechele who is first among all active NCAA FBS players with 11,660 career passing yards. SMU will make its 18th appearance in a bowl game and its second appearance in the Frisco Bowl after playing in the inaugural game in 2017.

UTSA finished the season with a 7-4 record and enters the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl on a three-game winning streak. The Roadrunners are led by sophomore RB Sincere McCormick who ranks second in the FBS with a UTSA-record 1,345 rushing yards. McCormick is a Doak Walker Award semifinalist. This will be the second bowl game in UTSA’s history (New Mexico Bowl, 2016).

Tickets to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl can be purchased by going to https://thefriscobowl.com/tickets/ or via telephone at (855) 492-8053. Phone orders may be placed Monday-Saturday (9 a.m. – 9 p.m. CT) and Sunday (10 a.m. – 6 p.m. CT). All tickets will be mobile tickets through the AXS App, available for iOS and Android. Seating will be assigned in a socially distanced manner with ticket blocks being limited to accommodate a safe game experience.

COVID-19 Measures

All fans attending the 2020 Tropical Smooth Cafe Frisco Bowl must adhere to Toyota Stadium’s COVID-19 safety protocols. These include but are not limited to following all social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask at all times except when eating or drinking. For a complete list of COVID-19 safety precautions, please visit ToyotaStadiumDallas.com/StadiumSafety.

