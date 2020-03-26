Should You Change Your Travel Plans Because of the CoronaVirus?

We may be experiencing one of the biggest public health crises since the Spanish flu. While we don’t know how it will end, we do know that it will probably change the way we live forever. What we can expect is that travel will eventually get back to semi-normal, and most people will continue traveling the world either to connect with relatives, for business, or for leisure.

However, if you were thinking of traveling in the near future, you might want to consider rearranging your plans. Here’s a quick look at what you should know before planning your next trip.

Restrictions on Non-Essential Travel

The government recently advised against all non-essential travel out of the country until mid-April. However, this could quickly turn to a full shut down of the borders if there is a sharp increase of cases, or if the government feels pressure to do so.

The biggest issue, however, is the ability of UK citizens to return home. For instance, the British government stated that they were withdrawing some of the staff at their Myanmar embassy and that they were advising UK residents to come back to UK soil. They cited the possible cancellation of air routes and the pressure on the local health system.

What these Restrictions Mean

While Britons can still travel in and out of the country, these restrictions can still affect their travel. For instance, this means that your travel insurance will be invalidated if you decide to leave. This eventually means that you’ll have to pay most medical expenses out of pocket if anything happens.

The Importance of Staying Updated

While the restrictions are supposed to be in effect until mid-April, this period could always be extended. This is why it’s important to stay updated and check with the Department of Health and Foreign Office for restrictions.

What You Should Do to Prepare

While this can be tough, you can still see this as an opportunity to regroup. This could give you more time to save up for your trip or allow you to afford a better one later on.

It also gives travelers more time to look for financing options. Especially for those who have limited credit. One option that could be considered if you’re in that category could be payday loans bad credit. These will allow you to access up to £1500, which can be enough to cover additional expenses or costs you may have to suffer due to changing plans.

Travelers should also keep in touch with their airline company to check on the rebooking process. Most airlines are flexible, and the majority of accommodation providers have decided to waive cancellation fees. However, you should not expect your travel insurance to reimburse you for any COVID-19 related fees.

Conclusion

This is a scary time for humanity. However, we still have to look forward to better days. In the meanwhile, it would be wise to reconsider your plans and focus on staying close to the people you love and need you the most.