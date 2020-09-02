Serious Pizza Prepares to Debut an Enhanced Experience in Deep Ellum

Milkshake Concepts – the innovative minds behind Citizen, Stirr, Vidorra and the soon-to-open Harper’s – recently acquired Serious Pizza with plans to enhance the customer experience and roll it out across Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond.

Located at 2807 Elm Street in the heart of Deep Ellum, Serious Pizza is best known for its extra-large, 30” New York-style pizza and drawing large crowds all day until closing – which is at 3 a.m. on the weekends. Milkshake Concepts plans to improve service via a brand-new team, operations, and overall product quality. They are significantly upgrading the 5,000-square-foot flagship location, and they have plans to expand, with a second location already in development in Fort Worth.

“I’ve been familiar with Serious Pizza and its impressive following ever since I moved to Texas in 2013,” said Imran Sheikh, Co-founder & CEO of Milkshake Concepts. “After opening Stirr across the street in Deep Ellum in 2016, we watched lines coming out of the building every weekend as people waited for a slice of their favorite pie. We immediately saw the potential of the brand and while we don’t plan on drastically changing its delicious over-the-top pizza that its loyal guests have come to love and expect, our team will be changing the experience of being at the store. We’re very Serious about it!”

When Serious Pizza reopens, it will feature a vibrant experience as soon as guests line up and then walk through the door. One of the main new features will be the implementation of a Floor Captain that will help cultivate the in-restaurant experience by interacting with guests and making sure they are having a good time. In addition, a live DJ will spin music on Friday and Saturday nights, and new lifestyle-focused merchandise will be available for purchase.

In preparation for its grand reopening later this year, Serious Pizza will be hiring 35 new team members in the weeks ahead.

For more information, visit seriouspizza.com.