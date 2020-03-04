Senior Night was all TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU’s seniors accounted for 54 of the Horned Frogs season-high 96 points in a 25-point win over the Oklahoma Sooners, Wednesday night at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Frogs won its final home game and on Senior Day, 96-71



The win snapped a two-game losing skid and improved TCU’s record to 21-7 overall and 12-5 in the Big 12. The Sooners fell to 12-17 overall and 5-12 in the league standings with the loss.



THE RUNDOWN

TCU jumped out to a pair of 8-point leads, opening the game with an 8-0 run and later leading 16-8, but OU countered with a 13-2 run and took a 21-18 lead with less than a minute to play in the first quarter. An old fashioned three-point play from Kianna Ray notched things up at 21-all, but the Sooners closed the frame with a three-pointer to take a 25-23 lead into the second quarter. Jaycee Bradley opened the second period with a three-pointer and the Frogs would go on a 16-4 run and lead by as many as 10 points, up 39-29. Lauren Heard would hit a late three-pointer to give her 17 points at the break and TCU led 42-35 at halftime.



The Frogs limited OU to just 4-of-16 (.250) shooting in the second quarter, while the offense managed to knock down 53 percent (8-of-18).



TCU put the game on ice following a 29-point third quarter. The Frogs opened the frame with a 10-2 run and gave up just 11 points in the period to take a 25-point lead into the fourth quarter, up 71-46.



Both teams would put up 25-point efforts in the fourth quarter on the way to the Frogs putting up a season-high 96 points.



UP NEXT

TCU will close out the regular season this Saturday, March 7, at West Virginia. The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers are set to tip off at 5 p.m. CT at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va.TCU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTGAME NOTES



TEAM NOTES

• TCU defeated Oklahoma 96-71, marking its sixth consecutive win over the Sooners and third straight at home.

• The Frogs moved to 7-10 against Oklahoma since becoming a member of the Big 12 Conference.

• TCU swept OU in Big 12 action this season. A feat they’ve accomplished against four other teams this year (Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State).

• TCU’s five sweeps are the most since joining the Big 12 Conference.

• The Frogs scored a season-high 96 points, their most since scoring 96 in a victory over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 11, 2018. They were fueled by a season-high 29 points in the third quarter.

• TCU’s 96 points are the most points ever scored against a Big 12 opponent, surpassing the previous high of 93 points against Texas Tech back on Jan. 7, 2018.

• As a team, TCU shot 53.8 percent from the field, its best shooting performance of the season.

• TCU wraps up the season going 13-3 at home, which included a 6-3 mark in Big 12 home contests.

• The Horned Frogs dished out a season-high 29 assists. It was the fifth time this season TCU has posted 20 assists or more.

• The 29 assists are the most in a game for the Horned Frogs since a 32-assist effort against Southeastern Louisiana back on Dec. 10, 2017.

• TCU’s 12 Big 12 wins are a new school record and it is the program’s most conference wins since notching 13 league wins as a member of the Mountain West Conference in 2010-11.



PLAYER NOTES

• Lauren Heard scored 17 of her 23 points in the first half. The junior has scored 20+ in 13 games this season.

• Heard moved up to No. 10 all-time in the single-season scoring record book with 508 points. She also moved into 19th-place all-time on the career scoring list (1,034 points).

• Heard drained 2-of-2 from the free throw line, pushing her single-season record to 165 free throws made.

• Senior Jaycee Bradley totaled 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. She knocked down three three-pointers, pushing her season total to 68 made – just four shy of tying Zahna Medley’s total of 72 for No. 10 all-time on the single-season records list.

• Kianna Ray recorded a double-double on her senior night, finishing the game with 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. It was her first double-double since a 14-point and 11-rebound effort against West Virginia back on Dec. 29, 2016.

• Ray tied a season-high with seven assists. The Austin, Texas, native is now just one assist away from registering her 400th career assist.

• Senior Adeola Akomolafe played in her 134th game as a Horned Frog. She ranks No. 2 all-time in most games played and is just one game away from tying Adrianne Ross’ all-time mark of 135 games played.

• Akomolafe poured in eight points and tallied eight rebounds. She tied a season-high with four assists.

• Senior Ella Hellessey scored three points and had an assist. She has knocked down a three-pointer in five of the games she has played in this season.

• Senior Michelle Bradley totaled five points and four rebounds. She knocked down her only three-point attempts and had an assist.

• Senior Jayde Woods tallied eight points, three rebounds and three assists. She was 2-of-2 from the field on the evening.

• Alexandria Crain scored a season-high seven points, which included draining a season-high three shots from the free throw line.

• Crain also dished out a career-high five assists, surpassing her previous high of four she set against Texas Tech last season.

Courtesy TCU Women’s Basketball