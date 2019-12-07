SEC Championship Game Preview: #4 Georgia Bulldogs vs #2 LSU Tigers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

#4 Georgia Bulldogs vs #1 LSU Tigers

Saturday – December 7 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Records Before the Game

#4 Georgia Bulldogs (11-1, 7-1 SEC)

#2 LSU Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC)

You wanna talk big boy ball?! The SEC is nothing short of a football powerhouse when you talk about talent, alumni and money. The LSU Tigers have been wrecking shop all year. Georgia on the other hand has played consistent ball as well. The winner of this game will win the national championship this year. Let’s take a look at this contest.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Early Christmas shopping is key for this Saturday. You love football but your wife needs you today.

Why you should watch this game

LSU has been the team to beat this year. Someone needs to take them down. Can the Bulldogs do it? This game will tell the tale!

#2 LSU Tigers

The LSU offense can score and score in bunches. This team is lead by Quarterback Joe Burrow and he is on the Heisman list with the numbers he’s put up this year. He has over 400 passing attempts racking up 4366 yards through the air, with 44 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. The Bulldogs will have to stop him in order to have a snowballs chance at getting a win. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is dangerous carrying the ball. He has over 1233 yards on 182 carries with 16 touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase is extremely talented at wide receiver. His numbers ballooned from last year. He has 1467 receiving yards with 70 receptions and 17 TDs. You basically have to pick your poison with LSU. Stop the run or stop the pass. The choice is yours.

#4 Georgia Bulldogs

If you would’ve told me that Georgia would be in the SEC Championship I would’ve laughed at you. Don’t get me wrong Georgia is good, but to reach the championship game again? Nope… would be in order. Well, the country wrote these kids off early in the season. Quarter back Jake Fromm has proved that talk is talk and actions speak louder than words. He has willed this team to a 11-1 record and have a good chance of hoisting the SEC championship trophy Saturday afternoon. Running back De’Andre Swift will be the catalyst for the offense. Georgia defense will play fast and physical in this one. Look for this game to be closer than anyone expected.

Snack Scale

You will need a Papa Johns three meat, three cheese special with a two liter for this one. Wait! Don`t forget to get a dessert for this one as well. Smack scale 10! I’m taking LSU by 7!

Final Score

LSU – 30

Georgia 23