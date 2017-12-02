- ACC Championship Game: #7 Miami Hurricanes vs #1 Clemson Tigers
SEC Championship Game: #6 Georgia Bulldogs vs #2 Auburn Tigers
- Updated: December 2, 2017
Game Info
#6 Georgia Bulldogs vs #2 Auburn Tigers
Saturday – December 2 – 2:oo p.m.
TV: CBS
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta – Georgia
Records Before the Game
#6 Georgia Bulldogs (11-1, 7-1 SEC)
#2 Auburn Tigers (10-2, 7-1 SEC)
These teams are evenly matched across the board. Who are you picking to win the SEC? A win or loss or two will be the underlining theme for both teams. Georgia has played strong all year, but Auburn has beaten three Top 10 schools this year. The winner will play in the championship tournament this year. Let’s take a look at both teams. This will be a really good game!
#6 Georgia Bulldogs
QB Jake Fromm has to play above his skill set. He’s the collegiate version of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. He’s a game manager. Although he’s the leader of one of the best teams in the country, he’s not a threat to beat you with his arm. Georgia’s identity is based on the run. Nick Chubb will get the bulk of the carries at running back. He’s already over a thousand yards with 11 touchdowns while splitting duties with two other ball carriers. He will be the key on offense. Jake Fromm’s number one receiver is Javon Wims. Wims has to play physical on the outside and limit his drops in key situations. Georgia will play big on Saturday.
#2 Auburn Tigers
Jarrett Stidham will come out smoking under center. He has 2,682 passing yards with 16 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also has 300 yards on the ground this year. He can be a headache running the offense for opposing defenses. Kerryon Johnson will get most of the touches on offense. He can run between the tackles, catch passes and pass block for Stidham. Johnson is the key to stopping Auburn. Kerryon has 1,276 yards carrying the ball with 17 touchdowns and three fumbles lost. Auburn has a talented defense as well. The Tigers will give the Bulldogs all that they can handle in this game.
Prediction
The over/under is 49 because of both defenses. The first team that scores 30 will win this game in the fourth quarter. ESPN is predicting Auburn with a 50.5% chance of winning. These teams are so evenly matched that it will go deep into the fourth quarter to get a clear cut winner. I’m picking Georgia by 3!
Final Score
Bulldogs 31 – Tigers 28
