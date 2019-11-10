By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

Monday – November 11 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Records Before the Game

Seattle Seahawks (7-2, 4-0 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (8-0, 3-0 Home)

Wait! The 49ers are the only undefeated team in the NFL? Yes, they are! The 49ers defense is leading the NFL in every defensive category and is looking to make an example of the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. I’m sure they have the confidence of getting a win at home, but Russell Wilson ain’t no push over. This will be a great game from start to finish. San Francisco is leading the division while Seattle sits in second place waiting to strike. Let’s take a look at this Monday Night Football encounter.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers offense is lead by former Patriots back up Jimmy Garoppolo and he’s playing like an MVP. San Francisco has a dangerous offense lead by running back Matt Breida and tight end George Kittle who is questionable for Monday’s game. There’s no need to worry because the 49ers have a pretty good offense. The defense is key. The 49ers have a young bull on the defensive line in Nick Bosa, but are lead by former Seahawk corner back Richard Sherman. San Francisco’s defense is giving up 12 points per game and is leading the NFL in take aways (interceptions and forced fumbles). Defense will be key to stopping Seattle’s high octane offense.

Seattle Seahawks

In order to stop the Seahawks you have to contain Russell Wilson. The Seahawks can score points from anywhere on the field. They average 25 points per game, but they grind out the clock on long drives often ending up with 3 points. Russell Wilson has weapons. Running back Chris Carson has 764 yards on 175 carries and 3 touchdowns. Wide outs Tyler Lockett and newly acquired Josh Gordon are dangerous. The defense isn’t the “Legion Of Boom” but K.J. Wright and that defense plays big in big games. Look for the Seahawks to play big on Monday night.

Prediction

ESPN has San Francisco with a 74.5% chance of winning at home against the Seahawks. I was shocked to see that! The over/under is 47 so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Seahawks by 7.

Final Score

Seahawks – 27

49ers – 20