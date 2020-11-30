Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Seattle Seahawks 7-3, 2-3 Away

Philadelphia Eagles 3-6-1, 2-2-1 Home

Place: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

Time: 7:15p.m.

Date: November 30, 2020

Television: ESPN



This game will is slated to be a very interesting game not going by the teams records, this game will be watched to se if there’s a changing of the guard for Philadelphia. Eagles QB Carson Wentz has been horrible this year. Will Philadelphia start rookie QB Jalen Hurts? Well you have to tune in to see what happens. Let’s take a look at this weeks NFC match up.



Is it time for a change at QB

I think the Eagles should shut down Wentz and allow his beat up body to heal. He’s leading the NFL in sacks and interceptions. He’s hurting the team. Allow Jalen Hurt to come in and see what he can do. It would be a lot better than what Wentz is doing.



Can the Seahawks win on the road

Yes. Seattle can come in and win in Philly. They need this game to force a tie in their division. Right now they are a wild card team, but needs to win out and take the division.



Seattle Seahawks

QB Russell Wilson will need to distribute the ball in the passing game. Wide out DK Metcalf will be double d and tripled covered tonight. Tyler Locket and David Moore will be the focus on stretching the field on offense tonight. The Seahawks has to establish the run and control the clock. Seattle has the knack of falling behind and pulling out wins in the latter parts of the 4th quarter, but if the Seahawks fall behind tonight, the Eagles will get a win.



Philadelphia Eagles

QB Carson Wentz is the undisputed leader of this team. This year has been hard for him under center. The Eagles has a chance of leap frogging the New York Giants with a win tonight. The Eagles defense has to force the Seahawks to make mistakes and create turnovers to have a chance for a win at home. QB Jalen Hurts will get some snaps tonight, so I see a changing of the guard at quarterback. This will be a very strange game for the Eagles.



Prediction

The over/under for this game is 48.5, so take the under! ESPN, FOX Sports and CBS Sports has the Seahawks winning this thing easily on the road. I’m taking Seattle by 13!

Final Score

Seahawks – 33

Eagles – 20