Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Seattle Seahawks vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday – November 8 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Bills Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



Records Before the Game

Seattle Seahawks (6-1, 2-1 Away)

Buffalo Bills (6-2, 3-1 Home)

Let’s see how this one turns out. The Buffalo Bills are for real! The Bills are usually their division cellar dwellers and normally a really bad team. They currently sit in the mix of the AFC. The Seahawks are really good. They are so good that their quarterback has all but won league MVP in seven games. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC/NFC class on FOX.



Why you should watch this game

Russell Wilson versus Josh Allen is the marquee match up in this one. Wilson is looking to claim the MVP trophy while Allen is looking for some respect.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re stuck in church listening to your pastor rant and rave about the church picnic that was a success. He wants to feed the homeless and needs you to cook two turkeys for the upcoming event.



Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson will lead the Seahawks on the road in Buffalo. Last week they beat the 49ers at home by 10. Wilson is putting up huge number on the road. Look for wide out DK Metcalf to rack up yards in the passing game. Buffalo has short corner backs and Metcalf loves playing jump ball with Wilson in the red zone. Running back Cris Carson will get his touches to eat up yards and pass protect for Wilson in drop backs. The offense is the key for the Seahawks this week.



Buffalo Bills

QB Josh Allen has grown up in the last two years. Last year he showed flashes of what he could be. This year he looks as if he could be a top tier quarterback in the league. He has 2172 yards through the air with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. Wide out Stefon Diggs is what the Bills needed at that position. He’s a proven winner and getting him the ball allows this Bills offense to flourish week to week. He has 54 receptions for 695 and three touchdowns. He will be the x factor this week.



Prediction

The over/under is 55! Take the over because this will be a shootout from start to finish. I’m taking Seattle by 12!

Final Score

Seahawks – 36

Bills – 24