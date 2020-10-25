Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

Sunday – October 25 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Records Before the Game

Seattle Seahawks (5-0, 2-0 Away)

Arizona Cardinals (4-2, 1-1 Home)



Seattle is looking as if they have the NFC locked down and is ready for the NFC Championship game right now. The Arizona Cardinals have appeared as the darlings of the conference and is poised to make some noise this season. The winner of this game will establish dominance in the NFC. Let’s take a look at both teams.



Why you should watch this game

This game is so highly anticipated that it was moved from 3:25 pm to 7 pm. No not because of COVID-19 (that’s what the league is saying), it’s because of money and ratings. Great move NFL!



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s movie night and bonding with your family is better than a dumb ‘ol football game! “Foosball is the debil!”



Seattle Seahawks

QB Russell Wilson is key. His ability to extend busted plays has left defensive coordinators puzzled. He can improvise and get the ball into the hands of his playmakers down field. Look for wide receiver DK Metcalf to play big in this one. His run after catch yardage is among the leaders in the NFL this year. Running back Chris Carson will get his carries, but he can also catch passes out of the backfield. The defense will need to key on Cardinals receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald in the secondary. You can’t allow these guys to run free.



Arizona Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray is putting in work. He has passed for 1487 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. His only negative is forcing the ball into tight spots because he is a gunslinger. Running back Kenyan Drake woke up against the Cowboys last week and he has the confidence and skill to establish the run early. Wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins will stretch the field with receptions from the slot and outside the numbers. Arizona’s defense needs to contain Russell Wilson in order to have a chance at home this week.



Prediction

The over/under is 56! This game is pretty close with Seattle with a 58% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Seattle in this one. Let’s not beat around the bush with crazy bets and wishful thinking.



Final Score

Seahawks – 35

Cardinals – 21